USB-C Power Click is a compact add-on board that provides a quick and easy way to supply power without carrying multiple adapters or cables. This board features the TPS25750S, a highly integrated USB Type-C and Power Delivery (PD) controller with integrated power switches optimized for power applications from Texas Instruments. The TPS25750S integrates fully managed power paths (5V/3A with 36mΩ sourcing switch) with robust protection (reverse and inrush current as well as over/under voltage protection) and control for external battery charger IC for a complete USB-C PD solution. Besides web-based GUI and pre-configured firmware, the TPS25750S also has some GPIOs and LED indicators that are user-defined for either status or control information.

This Click board™ is optimized for applications supporting USB-C PD Power like power tools, power banks, retail automation, and other personal electronics and industrial applications.

For more information, visit the USB-C Power Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1350+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE