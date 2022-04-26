UNI-DS v8 IS HERE!



The first version of UNI-DS development was released 20 years ago, in 2002. We were the first company to make a universal development board. Over the past 20 years, this development board evolved through many iterations and versions, each more powerful and with improved design and quality. Today we proudly present to you the 8th generation of the UNI-DS development board.

UNI-DS v8 development board is a universal development board ideal for rapid prototyping with everything engineers might need for their project development. It is equipped with a wide range of superior features and new world standards that allow more complex projects to be created flawlessly.





CODEGRIP - PROGRAMMER & DEBUGGER OVER WiFi AND USB-C

UNI-DS v8 integrates the first-ever programmer and debugger over WiFi - CODEGRIP, which allows unlimited possibilities for development. You can place UNI-DS v8 development board in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environments, agricultural settings, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access. CODEGRIP supports more than 3300+ microcontrollers from different vendors, and you get lifetime free updates with new microcontrollers and vendors.





STATE OF THE ART POWER SUPPLY

The power supply feature provides 24/7 power source delivery due to its three types of power options: external 12VDC, USB, and battery sources. Noise-free, clean and filtered output is carefully designed to accommodate a capacitive power/reset button.





SiBRAIN

SiBRAIN is the open standard for socket and add-on boards that facilitates the simple installation and exchanging of a microcontroller. This enables you to try out different MCUs in a prototype system without having to invest in other expensive hardware or learn new tools. One SiBRAIN standard supports 3300+ different microcontrollers from different families - STM32, Kinetis, TIVA, CEC, MSP, PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, and AVR, with 100+ SiBRAIN add-on boards available in our shop, now.





NEW DISPLAY BOARD STANDARD

UNI-DS v8 development board features two display connectors. A large display board connector has a universal female 2x20-pin, which allows you to choose from different resolutions (320x240,480x272 and 800x480 px), screen sizes (3'', 4", 5", 7") as well as technologies (resistive and capacitive). Currently, we have 16 different types of TFT Display boards. Future iterations will offer technologies such as OLED and e-Ink.





5 mikroBUS™ SOCKETS

UNI-DS v8 offers five mikroBUS™ sockets, where you can place any of the 1200+ different Click boards™. Engineered to deliver the best performances for the used components, they save developers time, without the need for testing and troubleshooting, often associated with the prototyping phase. Adding, the infinite amount of possibilities with the largest add-on board selection in the world.





PREMIUM USER EXPERIENCE

People say looks aren't everything, but, have you seen UNI-DS v8 development board? A clean and elegant design where every detail is carefully thought through, from the height-adjustable stand with non-slip pads to ergonomic design, which allows comfortable project development.





NO BOARD SETUP

With smart routing on SiBRAIN add-on boards you can easily enable LEDs on port's, and avoid the unnecessarily complicated process of board setup.



This is the board that stands the test of time: Each Click board™ and each SiBRAIN add-on boards makes it more useful and versatile - keep in mind that we have one new Click board™ per day and board supports over 3300 microcontrollers. Pay only once for the development system, and choose your microcontroller architecture by simply plugging in your favorite SiBRAIN add-on board. You'll never need another development board again.

UNI-DS v8 is the 11th board from our 8th generation of development boards collection. Visit the 8th generation landing page, find your perfect match and enjoy premium.



Your MIKROE