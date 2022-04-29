UNI CODEGRIP is here!

WORLD'S FIRST PROGRAMMER & DEBUGGER OVER WiFi

Three years ago, we answered one really important question for the embedded industry - can we have a WiFi programmer & debugger? We responded by releasing the world's first programmer/debugger over WiFi and USB-C - CODEGRIP. This revolutionary innovation makes the development board more widely applicable and the project accessible from anywhere.

It allows unlimited possibilities for development: you can place the CODEGRIP in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environments, agricultural settings, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access.

ALL-IN-ONE CODEGRIP

Today, after five versions of CODEGRIP, we are presenting you with the latest version - UNI CODEGRIP. It is a universal programmer and debugger for ARM® Cortex®-M, RISC-V, PIC®, dsPIC, PIC32, and AVR. It currently supports 3300+ MCUs, and this number will only go up over time. We can say that this is an all-in-one programmer & debugger. Buy UNI CODEGRIP, and you will never need another programmer and debugger again.

For more information about the UNI CODEGRIP programmer & debugger, visit the official page.



Enjoy cable-free world,

Your MIKROE