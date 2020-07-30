UNI Clicker - Elegant on the surface, extremely powerful on the inside

We present to you the ultimate solution for embedded development. Elegant on the surface, yet extremely powerful on the inside, we have designed it to inspire outstanding achievements.

FEATURES MCU CARD SOCKET & 4 mikroBUS™ SOCKETS

UNI Clicker is a compact development board designed as a complete solution, you can use it to quickly build your gadgets with unique functionalities. Featuring an MCU Card socket, four mikroBUS™ sockets for Click boards™ connectivity, power management, and more, it represents a perfect solution for the rapid development of many different types of applications.

A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF FLEXIBILITY

At its core, there is an MCU Card socket that allows UNI Clicker to use different microcontrollers (MCUs) mounted on a standardized MCU Card, regardless of their vendor or architecture. This provides a tremendous amount of flexibility, allowing UNI Clicker to adapt to any specific application requirements, be it a demanding task of remote weather station, or something much simpler. Besides two 1x26 pin headers, four improved mikroBUS™ sockets represent the most distinctive connectivity feature, allowing access to a huge base of Click boards™, growing daily.

DESIGNED AS A COMPLETE SOLUTION

Each section of UNI Clicker is clearly marked, offering an intuitive and clean interface. This makes working with the development board much simpler and thus, faster. The usability of UNI Clicker doesn’t end with its ability to accelerate the prototyping and application development stages: it is designed as a complete solution that can be implemented directly into any project, with no additional hardware modifications required.

For more information about the UNI Clicker, please visit the product page.

Enjoy premium,

Your Mikroe