Ultra-Low Press Click is a compact add-on board containing a mountable gage pressure sensor for pneumatic pressure measurements. This board features the SM8436, an I2C configurable ultra-low pressure sensor with high accuracy and long-term stability from Silicon Microstructure SMI ( part of TE Connectivity ). A state-of-the-art MEMS pressure transducer technology and CMOS mixed-signal processing technology produces a digital, fully conditioned, multi-order pressure and temperature compensated sensor like this available in a gage pressure configuration. It also features superior sensitivity needed for ultra-low pressure measurements ranging from 0 to 250Pa Differential / 500 Pa Gauge.

Therefore, this Click board™ is suitable for differential pressure measurements found in pressure monitoring applications like building Fire safety systems, Isolation rooms and high purity work stations as well as positive pressure solutions found in Hospital surgical environments

