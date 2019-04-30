Ultra-low power wireless connectivity for IoT applications

WiFi 10 click is a Click board™ that offers low-power wireless connectivity, for any IoT application. It is based on the SX-ULPAN-SB-2401, an integrated wireless LAN module, by Silex technology. It uses the SPI interface, achieving up to 10Mbps when fast data transfer is required.

The ULPAN-SB-2401 module supports IPv4, TCP, and UDP transfer protocols. It also provides support for WPS, WPA, and WPA2 security, allowing a secure connection. The Click board™ is compliant with IEEE802.11a/b/g/n wireless networking protocols, at 2.4GHz, achieving fast data transfer over WiFi networks

An abundance of integrated WiFi protocols and standards, ability to use an external antenna for improved wireless range, low power consumption, and high data rates, make this Click board™ an ideal solution for the development of applications that require WiFi connectivity and Internet access, with a strong emphasis towards IoT applications.

