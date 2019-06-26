Ultra-low power RF module

Spirit 2 click is wireless communication Click board™ and this newest one is in the sub-GHz category.

It features the SP1ML-915, an ultra-low power, fully integrated RF module, which operates at 915 MHz ISM band. This Click board™ can be used add wireless connectivity to any application, requiring no extensive RF communication experience.

Spirit 2 click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

SUB-GHZ AND IOT

The 2.4GHz band is getting really crowded with WiFi and Bluetooth and other wireless communication protocols, so the sub-GHz spectrum looks like a great alternative for the IoT world. The smart devices could cover a larger range in this less crowded band. You could cover your entire house or an entire building, or even larger areas.

For example, in a point-to-point architecture small amounts of data from some sensor could travel to the main control device with a minimal power consumption and long range.

