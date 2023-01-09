UART to I2C Click is a compact add-on board allowing connections to UART controllers and I2C targets for protocol conversion. This board features the SC18IM704, a bridge between the standard UART host interface and a serial I2C bus from NXP Semiconductors. The SC18IM704 provides a high-speed UART interface with a baud rate of up to 460.8 kbit/s and 256-byte FIFO for the transfer/receive data process, alongside several user-configurable GPIO pins. The host MCU communicates with the SC18IM704 with ASCII messages protocol, allowing it to control all the specific I2C-bus sequences, protocol, arbitration, and timing.

This Click board™ is suitable for use in multiple industrial applications such as communication bridges, process and automation control, I2C bus support, and many more.

For more information, visit the UART to I2C Click product page.

