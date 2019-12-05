The UART Mux click is a Click board™ that features the SN74LV4052A, a Dual 4-Channel Multiplexer and Demultiplexer from Texas Instruments.

Some of the typical applications for the SN74LV4052A include signal gating, chopping, modulation or demodulation (modem), and signal multiplexing for analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion systems, which makes it ideal for multiplexing the UART pins from the mikroBUS™ to the multiple outputs. This click switches the UART pins (RX and TX) from the mikroBUS™ to one of the four available outputs.

