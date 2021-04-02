UART MUX 2 Click is a compact add-on board that enables pseudo-multidrop RS232 transmission. This board features the MAX399, a precise CMOS analog multiplexer that allows four remote RS-232 transceivers to share a single UART from Maxim Integrated. It offers fast switching speeds with a transition time of less than 250ns and low on-resistance less than 100Ω while retains CMOS-logic input compatibility and fast switching. Channel selection is performed through a set of specific GPIO pins and possesses additional functionality such as the manual ON/OFF feature. This Click board™ is suitable for a wide range of applications, from industrial and instrumentation to a consumer, communications, data-acquisition systems, and many more.

For more information about the UART MUX 2 Click, visit the product page.

Your Mikroe