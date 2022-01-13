u-blox endorses the mikroBUS™ standard

One more board has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard - MINI-NORA-B1. This is the first development board from u-blox with mikroBUS™ socket. Our business relationship with u-blox continues to develop, and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

MINI-NORA-B1 is an evaluation kit for NORA-B1 stand-alone modules, and it contains two mikroBUS™ sockets.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. With mikroBUS™ you can turn any board into a development tool. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now contains 383 boards. We are sure this number will go up again soon, so continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

For more information about all development boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ page.

Your MIKROE