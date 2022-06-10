Turn your design into code - NECTO Studio 2.0

NECTO Studio 2.0 release

is coming THIS WEEK!

Until the official release, we will slowly reveal some of the new features and improvements NECTO Studio 2.0 brings.

There are some tools used for generating code for displays. However, none are quite as versatile as our very own NECTO Designer. It has been overhauled completely and has more features then ever before. Besides, we heard your requests and had some of our own improvements to boot, so we included them in the new Designer update.

An in-depth review is coming your way soon, and will sway you into using only our Designer for any future projects.