Turn your design into code - NECTO Studio 2.0

NECTO Studio 2.0 release
is coming THIS WEEK!
Until the official release, we will slowly reveal some of the new features and improvements NECTO Studio 2.0 brings.
There are some tools used for generating code for displays. However, none are quite as versatile as our very own NECTO Designer. It has been overhauled completely and has more features then ever before. Besides, we heard your requests and had some of our own improvements to boot, so we included them in the new Designer update.
An in-depth review is coming your way soon, and will sway you into using only our Designer for any future projects.
A word from one of our developers regarding the Designer:
" One thing that was on our mind during this whole NECTO Studio revamp was how to save development time. The Designer underwent the same process as other components. We have managed to improve and optimize code generation and are proud to say that the Designer is officially leaving the beta phase. Its simplicity, yet high effectiveness, is something we have learned to value and hope you will feel the same way."
For more on the Designer itself, please check the following video.
About NECTO
NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform software development kit for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.
About MIKROE
MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.
Stay tuned for more features, we will keep you updated every day until the official release,
Your MIKROE