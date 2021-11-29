Turbidity Click is an adapter Click board™, used to interface a compatible turbidity sensor with the host MCU. This board features one 1x3 2.5mm connector suitable for connecting a TSD-10 Turbidity Sensor via an additional 3-wire Male to Male Cable - 15 cm specially made for this purpose. It allows users to upgrade their projects with a sensor that senses the cloudiness or haziness of a fluid caused by large numbers of individual particles invisible to the naked eye.

This Turbidity Sensor measures temperature as well as turbidity of the water, and can be used for applications such as industrial site control, environment wastewater treatment, or as a general waters pollution degree sensor in home white goods devices (washing machines or dishwashers).

For more information about the Turbidity Click, visit the product page.

In addition to the option to purchase each item separately, considering that Turbidity Sensor and 3-wire Male to Male - 15cm cable do not come in the same package with this Click board™, Mikroe is also offering a bundle package for your complete out of the box experience, please visit the Turbidity Click Bundle page to find more.

