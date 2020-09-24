TS-7553-V2 development board from Technologic Systems has embraced the mikroBUS™ socket

The TS-7553-V2 development board from Technologic Systems is now using the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency.

Our business relationship with Technologic Systems is continuing to develop rapidly and make a serious impact on how things are done in the embedded world.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 284 boards. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the Technologic Systems & Mikroe collaboration, please visit the official mikroBUS™ page.

Your Mikroe