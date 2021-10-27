Trick or Treat - Win a 25% DISCOUNT!

We’ve got our traditional Halloween discount, but with a twist.

We have decided to organize another fun game for everyone. This time you will be collecting pumpkins that are hiding all over our website. Each pumpkin brings you a 5% discount, and if you catch all of them you can win a 25% discount on more than 2000 products in our shop.

So, get ready to feast on our most desired Click boards™, compilers, 8th generation development boards and other Mikroe goodies! This offer lasts from October 27th to November 1st (10:00 CET).

A friendly reminder: candy is bad for your health, Mikroe Clicks are great! Not only they don’t have any sugar to mess up your teeth and sugar level in your blood, but they are also famous for their ability to save a lot of your time, energy and nerves. Because what you get are slick, super convenient, easy-to-use, adjustable, come-with-all-the-coding Clicks. Not to mention the feeling of instant gratification they are giving!

Plug your Clicks on your development board, and if you’re fast you can even get to make some mischievous fun with an IoT device for Halloween!

Your Mikroe



Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.