Product successfully added to your shopping cart
Quantity
Total
There are 0 items in your cart. There is 1 item in your cart.
Total products
Total shipping  To be determined
Total
Continue shopping Proceed to checkout

Blog

All the latest product announcements, news posts, and Learn articles


Tri-axis digital accelerometer Accel 7 click has arrived

Published: 21/11/2018 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:13

Tri-axis digital accelerometer Accel 7 click has arrived

Accuracy and noise immunity are quite important for an accelerometer. Our new acceleration-sensing Click board™ is made with the KXTJ3-1057 by Kionix, to ensure these qualities.

You can use Accel 7 click in a wide range of applications. If you need to build an app that requires low power consumption, fast response, precision, and reliability, this Click board™ will be a perfect choice. You can use it for projects involving display orientation, HID applications, drop detection applications (e.g. for warranty logging), or any similar applications that rely on acceleration and motion-sensing.

For more information about the product, please visit our website.