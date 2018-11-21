Tri-axis digital accelerometer Accel 7 click has arrived

Accuracy and noise immunity are quite important for an accelerometer. Our new acceleration-sensing Click board™ is made with the KXTJ3-1057 by Kionix, to ensure these qualities.

You can use Accel 7 click in a wide range of applications. If you need to build an app that requires low power consumption, fast response, precision, and reliability, this Click board™ will be a perfect choice. You can use it for projects involving display orientation, HID applications, drop detection applications (e.g. for warranty logging), or any similar applications that rely on acceleration and motion-sensing.

