Touchpad 5 Click is a compact add-on board that easily integrates projected capacitive touch into user's applications. This board features the IQS550, a projected capacitive touch and proximity trackpad/touchscreen controller from Azoteq. Its low power proximity detection allows a low power operation offering a complete touchscreen sensing solution with a 29x23mm trackpad dimension, best-in-class sensitivity, and power consumption. It is characterized by embedded gesture engine recognition for simple gestures (touch and snap on each channel, single- and multi-finger gestures) and built-in noise detection and filtering.

This Click board™ is suitable for human-machine interfaces, capacitive keyboards, gesture-based interfaces, remote control trackpads, and more.

For more information about Touchpad 5 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE