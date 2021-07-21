Touchpad 4 Click is a compact add-on board that easily integrates projected capacitive touch into user's applications. This board features the IQS7211A, a tiny capacitive touch controller from Azoteq. A low-power dedicated wake-up touch controller launches a full trackpad/touchscreen (up to 32 channel) sensing solution with best-in-class sensitivity and power consumption. It is characterized by embedded gesture engine recognition for simple gestures (tap, swipes, hold) and built-in noise detection and filtering.

This Click board™ is suitable for human-machine interfaces, keypad or scrolling functions, single-finger gesture-based interfaces, and more.

For more information, visit the Touchpad 4 Click product page.

