Touchpad 2 Click is a compact add-on board that easily integrates projected capacitive touch into their applications. This board features the IQS525, a projected capacitive touch and proximity trackpad/touchscreen controller from Azoteq. It features best in class sensitivity, signal-to-noise ratio, and automatic tuning of electrodes, in addition to the multi-touch and multi-hover feature. This Click board™ is characterized by embedded gesture engine recognition for simple gestures (tap, swipes, hold), as well as built-in noise detection and filtering. This Click board™ is suitable for human-machine interfaces, keypad or scrolling functions, single-finger gesture-based interfaces, and more.

