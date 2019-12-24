TouchClamp click drum machine

Want to play some homemade drums? We have you covered!

The project we are talking about was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used a couple of our Click boards™ which are essential for making this work – the MP3 click, ideal for creating MP3 players, and the TouchClamp click, which is used because of its capacitive sensing accomplished by using external objects wired up to the board for creating innovative remote controls. This project also utilizes our Arduino Mega Click Shield, an extension for the Arduino Mega board.

This project can run in standalone mode, battery-powered and even if you do not know how to play, you can still make some music. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the products used in this example, click their product pages below:

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe