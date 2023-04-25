Toslink Optical Cable (1.5m) is a top-of-the-line fiber optic audio cable designed for use with a wide range of digital audio components. It uses a 1mm low-loss core, low-jitter synthetic fiber, and heavy metal connectors to deliver the cleanest possible signal, while its gold-plated ferrule and precision-polished fiber tips ensure maximum signal transfer. The cable is 1.5 meters long, has a stylish PVC heavy jacket for durability, and is perfect for CD players, DVD players, and other digital audio equipment. Its advanced features and superior build quality make it an excellent choice for audiophiles and home theater enthusiasts.

For more information about Toslink Optical Cable (1.5m), visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1300+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE