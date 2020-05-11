TMR mix-sens Click provides three different Coto Technology RedRock™ TMR magnetic sensors that can be operated with supplied magnets and provide instantaneous visual feedback through LEDS that indicate sensor output. These sensors utilize tunneling (TMR) technology that provides the lowest power consumption and highest magnetic sensitivity of any available magnetic sensor.

With this board we have also provided two type of magnets for your out-of-the box experience. You can use them for testing functionality and features of all three sensors.

For the schematic, working code and everything else about the TMR mix-sens Click visit the product page.

