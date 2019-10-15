The TMR Angle click is a Click board™ perfectly suited for developing applications that range from steering angle applications with the highest functional safety requirements to motors for wipers, pumps and actuators and electric motors in general.

The TMR Angle click contains the TLE5501 from Infineon Technologies AG – analog TMR-based angle sensors for any kind of angular position sensing from Infineon, and the MCP3204, a converter with SPI serial interface from Microchip.

For more information about the TMR Angle click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe