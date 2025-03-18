Tilt 6 Click for a 45-degree angle within a full 360-degree range

Detect tilt and orientation changes over a 45-degree angle with TM1000Q

Tilt 6 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise tilt detection and orientation sensing. This board features the TM1000Q, a tilt switch from E-Switch, known for its high reliability and long operational lifespan.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Precise tilt detection: Detects tilt at a 45-degree angle within a full 360-degree range

Dual-axis detection: Provides signals for both left and right tilt directions

Clear visual feedback: Features orange LEDs to visually indicate tilt direction

Simple output: Provides digital output signals (O1 and O2) for easy integration with microcontrollers

High reliability: Offers long operational lifespan and robust performance

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor the orientation of industrial machinery and equipment

Detect tilt in safety systems, such as alarms and emergency shut-off mechanisms

Enable motion-based control in various applications, such as gaming and interactive devices

Used in various applications requiring accurate tilt detection, such as inclinometers and level gauges

