Tilt 5 Click for detecting a 45° tilt within a full 360° radius

Detect precise tilt changes for security systems and motion-triggered alerts with the RBS240100T

Tilt 5 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise tilt detection in various applications. This board features the RBS240100T, a ball-contact tilt sensor switch from OncQue, capable of detecting a 45° tilt within a full 360° radius.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Precise tilt detection: Detects tilts within a 45° angle across a full 360° range

Detects tilts within a 45° angle across a full 360° range Low power consumption: Operates in a normally open switch state, minimizing power consumption

Operates in a normally open switch state, minimizing power consumption Robust construction: Offers high contact resistance (50mΩ) and insulation resistance (50MΩ)

APPLICATIONS:



Detect unauthorized movement or tampering

Trigger alarms in case of device movement or tampering

in case of device movement or tampering Detect seismic activity

Trigger wake-up events in devices based on tilt changes

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Tilt 5 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE