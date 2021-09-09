Tilt 3 Click is a compact add-on board used for measuring the tilt in multiple axes in relation to an absolute level plane. This board features the DSBA1P, a tilt sensor switch that breaks the circuit when tilted to an angle from ±30° to ±60° from NKK Switches. The DSBA1P is a non-contact switch with an embedded photo-interrupter that ensures high reliability, with a 1 million operation minimum. It is also very durable, sealed in the DSB construction for protection from environmental elements.

This Click board™ is suitable for many applications where orientation or inclination detection is a crucial factor.

