Tilt 2 click — the joy of joystick

Published: 17/01/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

If you’ve ever played any video games that use consoles which you can tilt to different angles, thus navigating your racing car in the desired direction, you had dealt with a tilt sensor.

Tilt sensors used to be made by using a drop of mercury in an enclosed casing. Being not-so-environmentally-friendly, the new tilt sensors are designed avoiding this toxic element. The rolling ball sensor switch used in this click (RB-441-45 by C&K Switches) uses gold-plated terminals and a gold-plated ball in order to minimize the contact resistance. It’s very durable - enclosed in a PBT plastic and with very good electric insulation properties.

Not only you can use the Tilt 2 click to make a DIY video game console, but you can also apply its awesomeness to design portable heaters, pinball machines, any kind of position-activated toys, as well as for some safety and security control systems.

Basically, the Tilt 2 click works like this: it breaks the circuit when tilted to an angle of 45° or when shaken.

For more information about the Tilt 2 click, please visit our website.