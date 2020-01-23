This is an intermediate project that can be done in 2 hours with this tutorial.

The project we are talking about is titled Thundercatch IoT Network and it was created by Christos Chatzigeorgiou. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creator used one of our Click boards™, the Thunder Click, essential for putting this project together. This Click is a lighting sensor that is able to detect the presence and proximity of potentially hazardous lightning activity in the vicinity.

With this demo you can monitor lightning activity and get alerts regarding the potential of dangerous situations.

For more information about the Thunder Click, please visit the product page.

