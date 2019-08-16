This weekend we are giving you a 20% discount on all E-Paper displays

For those of you who care about power consumption – we have great news for you all! This weekend we are giving you 20% off on all E-Paper displays.

The most distinctive feature of the E-Paper displays is their very low power consumption and the ability to retain the information, even after disconnecting from the power source. The power is consumed only when the display content is changing. There is a wide range of applications where E-Ink technology can be implemented: it can be used for very low power consumption applications that require display output, such as mobile phones and wearables, industrial and packaging applications, electronic reading and writing, electronic shelf labels and similar applications that can utilize this type of display.

