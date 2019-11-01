This weekend only – 20% discount on all Interface Click boards™

We are in a giving mood so we have decided to offer you a 20% discount on all Interface Click boards™!

During this weekend you will have the chance to take advantage of this special offer.

By utilizing these Click boards™ you can develop various applications including local area networks, data concentration and so many more.

So, if getting an Interface Click board™ interests you, head on to our shop for this great deal.

The offer starts on Friday, November 1st at 5 PM CET and ends on Monday, November 4th at 9 AM CET.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe