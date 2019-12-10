This unique project is a robot who can avoid obstacles!

A quite interesting and innovative project regarding a robot who can avoid obstacles!

The project we are talking about is titled Xpress board: Obstacle avoiding robot with XC8 code, and published by Electronza.

The creator used a couple of our Click boards™ which are essential for making this work – the IR distance click, ideal for various energy-saving devices and robots, and the PROTO click, which can be used to assemble custom electronics. He used the same IR distance click with our Buggy as well and then decided to create his very own robot. It really is just plug and play!

This robot uses an interesting approach where the breadboard is used as a chassis with different elements, such as motors, trailing ball, batteries and a click socket being fixed on to the base. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the IR distance click, PROTO click or the Buggy, please click on the product names.

