Today we bring you the Thingstream Click, a gateway Click board™ which is the bundle of hardware and software that provides a simple and reliable connection to the Thingstream Cloud platform anywhere in the world out of the box. Once embedded into a product, the Thingstream click board will enable it to connect to almost any GSM network worldwide.

This Click board™ offers unprecedented simplicity for adding Thingstream Cloud connectivity to any embedded application, by utilizing the simple UART interface: it can be configured and managed using a minimal set of well-documented AT commands. With this simplicity in mind, Thingstream click represents an ideal solution for accessing simple, user-friendly, intuitive cloud, but still a very powerful rapid prototyping solution.

With every Thingstream click board comes with 3 months of full access to the global network and connectivity software tools with up to 5,000 messages per month, including a data flow Stream Editor from the moment of the activation.

For more information about the Thingstream click, please visit our product page.

