Thermostat 6 Click for precise temperature monitoring and automated control of external devices

Control external devices based on detected temperature with precision and reliability

Thermostat 6 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise temperature monitoring and automated control of external devices. This board features the MCP6022 rail-to-rail operational amplifier and the AZ9403-1C-5DE SPDT relay, ensuring reliable temperature processing and powerful device control.

KEY FEATURES:



Precise temperature measurement: Accurately measures temperature using an external NTC thermistor or RTD probe

Temperature threshold control: Enables automated control of external devices based on temperature thresholds

High-current relay: Controls devices with high current requirements (up to 10A)

I2C communication: Enables easy integration with microcontrollers

Flexible configuration: Allows for customization of temperature thresholds and control parameters

APPLICATIONS:



Control heating and cooling systems based on temperature readings

Monitor and control temperature in industrial processes

Maintain precise temperature control for scientific experiments

Monitor and control refrigeration systems

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Thermostat 6 Click visit the official product page.



