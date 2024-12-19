Thermostat 5 Click designed for precise temperature monitoring and control

Control external devices via J1031C3VDC.15S based on temperature readings from the NTC thermistor

Thermostat 5 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise temperature monitoring and control. Featuring the MCP6022 operational amplifier and MCP3221 A/D converter from Microchip, it offers accurate and reliable temperature sensing and control.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual-mode operation: Supports both analog and digital temperature signal processing

Supports both analog and digital temperature signal processing High-current relay: Can control loads up to 2A

Can control loads up to 2A Flexible configuration: Allows for customization of temperature thresholds and control actions

Allows for customization of temperature thresholds and control actions Easy integration: Can communicates with the host microcontroller via I2C interface

APPLICATIONS:



Control heating and cooling systems based on temperature readings

based on temperature readings Monitor and control temperature in industrial automation processes

processes Regulate temperature in smart homes

Control temperature in laboratory instruments

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Thermostat 5 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE