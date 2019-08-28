Thermostat 3 Click is a general-purpose thermostat Click board™ designed to be used with any temperature sensor based on the MAX31855.

The Click board™ is equipped with all the necessary elements, required to provide a reliable operation. All of its features allow Thermostat 3 click to be used for a wide range of applications that have to be thermally controlled, such as various home appliances, air conditioners, cooling fans, small heaters, etc.

