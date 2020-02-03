The Thermo 9 Click is a Click board™ equipped with the TSYS01, a digital temperature sensor from TE Connectivity.

The design of the Click board™ itself is such that the thermal radiation from other components, which might affect the environmental temperature readings of the sensor, is reduced. Given its main features, the Thermo 9 Click, can be used for industrial control, replacement of thermistors and NTCs, heating/cooling systems, and HVAC.

For more information about the Thermo 9 click, please visit the product page.

