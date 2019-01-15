Accurate thermometer Thermo 8 click is here

The Thermo 8 click is a super accurate thermometer Click board™ with a very high typical measurement accuracy of ±0.25°C. It also has great data repeatability of ±0.0625°C. Besides measuring the temperature, this Click board™ offers a set of useful features, such as the thermostat function, interrupt event, and critical temperature alert function.

This Click board™ can measure a wide range of temperatures, from -20 °C, up to +100 °C. The programmable thresholds allow the user to set the trigger conditions, adapting the Click board™ to any type of thermal measurement application which requires accurate and repeatable measurements.

The Thermo 8 click is your ideal development solution for a variety of applications based on the accurate temperature measurement, such as:

the PC peripherals cooling solutions

air conditioners

different types of freezers and refrigerators

battery operated portable ambient temperature thermometers, and similar.

For more information about the Thermo 8 click, please visit our website.