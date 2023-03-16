Thermo 29 Click is a compact add-on board for accurate temperature measurements. This board features the TMP126, a high-accuracy SPI-configurable digital temperature sensor from Texas Instruments. The TMP126 consists of an internal thermal BJT factory-calibrated sensor, 14-bit ADC, and a digital signal processor, offering a high accuracy of ±0.25°C and a temperature resolution of 0.03125°C per LSB. It also has a programmable alarm function that outputs an interrupt signal to the MCU when a specific temperature event occurs.

This Click board™ is appropriate for the thermal management of portable electronics and industrial, consumer, and environmental applications.

For more information, visit the Thermo 29 Click product page.

