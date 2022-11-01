Thermo 26 Click is a compact add-on board that accurately measures temperature. This board features the STS31-DIS, a high-accuracy digital temperature sensor from Sensirion. Characterized by its high accuracy (up to ±0.2°C typical) and high resolution of 0.01°C, the STS31-DIS provides temperature data to the host controller with a configurable I2C interface. It relies on the industry-proven CMOSens® technology, providing increased intelligence, reliability, and improved accuracy specifications, including enhanced signal processing, user-selectable I2C addresses, and up to 1 MHz communication speeds.

This Click board™ is suitable for the thermal management of various consumer, industrial, and environmental applications.

For more information, visit the Thermo 26 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE