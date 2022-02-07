Thermo 22 Click is a compact add-on board that provides an accurate temperature measurement. This board features the TMP75C, a high-precision digital temperature sensor from Texas Instruments. The TMP75C houses an integrated digital temperature sensor with a 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC), a reference circuit, and serial interface logic functions in one package. Characterized by its high accuracy (up to ±0.25°C typical) and high resolution of 0.0625°C, this temperature sensor provides temperature data to the host controller with a configurable I2C interface.

This Click board™ is appropriate for thermal management and protection of various consumer, industrial, and environmental applications.

For more information about Thermo 22 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE