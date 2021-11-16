Thermo 21 Click is a compact add-on board that provides an accurate temperature measurement. This board features the ADT7301, a high-precision digital temperature sensor from Analog Devices. The ADT7301 houses an on-chip temperature sensor, a 13-bit A/D converter, a reference circuit, and serial interface logic functions in one package. Characterized by its high accuracy (up to ±0.5°C typical) and high resolution of 0.03125°C, this temperature sensor provides temperature data to the host controller with a configurable SPI interface.

This Click board™ is appropriate for process control, environmental monitoring, domestic appliances, electronic test equipment, or other temperature measurement applications.

For more information about Thermo 21 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe