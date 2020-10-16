Thermo 19 Click is a compact add-on board that provides an accurate temperature measurement and flexible functionality. This board features the MAX31825, a temperature sensor that provides 8-bit to 12-bit Celsius temperature measurements with better than ±1°C accuracy from 0°C to +70°C, and ±1.75°C from -45°C to +145°C from Maxim Integrated. It has a unique 64-bit serial code stored in an on-chip ROM, an interrupt that represents an alarm output for detection of temperature faults, its temperature resolution can be selected from 8 to 12 bits, and it allows temperature conversion to 10-bit digital word in a period of 80ms (max).



This Click board™ makes a perfect choice for industrial control, in communication and data center equipment, or in any other temperature measurement applications.

For more information about Thermo 19 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe