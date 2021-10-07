Thermo 18 Click is a compact add-on board that provides an accurate temperature measurement. This board features the WSEN-TIDS, a silicon-based, high-precision digital temperature sensor with embedded analog and digital signal processing unit from Würth Elektronik. This temperature sensor, characterized by its high accuracy (up to ±0.25 °C typical) and high resolution, provides factory-calibrated 16-bit temperature data to the host controller with a configurable I2C interface. It also comes with a programmable temperature threshold and an interrupt feature.

This Click board™ is appropriate for industrial control, environmental monitoring, domestic appliances, HVAC systems, or other temperature measurement applications.

