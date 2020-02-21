The Thermo 17 Click is a Click board™ based on the TMP451-Q1, a high-accuracy, lowpower remote temperature sensor monitor with a built-in local temperature sensor from Texas Instruments.

Advanced features such as series resistance cancellation, programmable nonideality factor (ηfactor), programmable offset, programmable temperature limits, and a programmable digital filter are combined to provide a robust thermal monitoring solution with improved accuracy and noise immunity.

Because of its main features, this Click is perfect for automotive infotainment systems, ECU processor temperature monitoring, TCM processor temperature monitoring, BCM processor temperature monitoring and LED headlight thermal control.

