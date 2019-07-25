Perfectly suited for any temperature measurement application.

Published: 25/07/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:36

Perfectly suited for any temperature measurement application.

 

Equipped with the  TMP235, a high accuracy, low power temperature sensor IC Texas Instruments, Thermo 16 click is perfectly suited for any temperature measurement application. 

 

It can be used for the development of the many different relative and temperature measuring applications, including the PC case temperature monitoring, office equipment, and entertainment systems thermal monitoring, general purpose thermal measurement, etc. 

 

For more information about the Thermo 16 click, please visit our webpage.