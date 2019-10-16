The Weather click put in good use

Today is dedicated to another project built using one of our Click boards™. Keep them coming!

The project in question is the IoT Weather Sensor with AVR-IoT WG, created by Team AVR IoT, consisted of Rachel Beddor and Patrick Kennedy. You can view the project in its entirety by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creators used one of our Click boards™, the universal Weather click which is ideal for personalized weather stations, home automation control as well as sport and fitness tools. The project we are talking about help you measure humidity, pressure, temperature and light-sensing.

For more information about the Weather click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe