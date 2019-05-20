The updated version of Mikroe ARM compilers is now available!

A new version of ARM compilers brings you: wider range of MCUs, improved RAM memory size with better MCU control, redesigned IDE with new CODEGRIP support and multi-gesture features on TFT Capacitive boards.

What’s new?

138 additional MCUs supported

Mikroe ARM compilers now support over 1300 ARM®Cortex-M0®, M0+, M3, M4, and M7 microcontrollers from leading manufacturers. We have incorporated 53 STM and 85 NXP Kinetis new MCU’s.

Increased RAM memory with better control

With new make section pragma and __attribute__ section feature user can define new memory sections or (with existing ones) enable fine granularity control of the linking process.

This makes usage of Memory Protection Unit, ITCM, or any other MCU defined RAM memory much easier. By having those two features, user can make and add their own RAM memory spaces. We have already added some (OCRAM for Kinetis and SRAM2 for STM).

Redesigned IDE with the new CODEGRIP support

The ideal environment for you to write, compile, execute, and debug your code. Now, with full CODEGRIP support implemented in IDE. Program directly from IDE, debug or tweak any of the advanced options (Protocol, Connection, Reset Type and many others).

Gesture events in Visual TFT

With gesture events implemented in Visual TFT, you can associate code with any of the swipe (left, right, up, down) or zoom in/out gestures on TFT Capacitive boards, making your GUI design that much better. Check out the quick demo we made in the promo video .

Improved libraries

With libraries being one of the constantly improved parts of the compiler, this update takes it a step further. Improvement for TIVA PWM library that now includes 64bit timers to generate an output signal, added port selection (PORT0 and PORT1) to I2C library for CEC1302 to name a few. Clock selection improvements were done to various system libraries (AHB pre-scaler) on STM MCUs as well as support for new 3.5", 4.3", 5" and 7" displays in TFT libraries. For more detailed info visit roadmap part of the compiler’s webpage.

Added a set of examples for Fusion development boards v8

As always, new hardware by Mikroe is getting the well-deserved attention in the compiler, and this is the case with brand new v8 development boards for ARM architecture of MCUs. A large set of examples, that demonstrate each and every functionality of the development boards (Fusion for STM32 v8, Fusion for KINETIS v8 and Fusion for TIVA v8).

Check out new features visit promo video.

For more information visit mikroC PRO for ARM , mikroPascal PRO for ARM , mikroBasic PRO for ARM.

