The ultrasonic range detection click - Ultrasonic 2 click

We've just released an awesome ultrasonic range detection Click board™!

The Ultrasonic 2 click is an ultrasonic range detection Click board™, capable of detecting both near-field and far-field objects. It is equipped with the PGA460, a highly-integrated system-on-chip (SoC), based on SONAR principle. This SoC consists of a low-noise analog front end (AFE) with a programmable time-varying gain stage, a digital signal processor (DSP), and an integrated transducer driver. The PGA460 offers a very accurate and reliable range detection, regardless of the position of an object: the incoming echo signal is conditioned and dynamically amplified over time before it is digitized so that the optimal signal-to-noise ratio can be achieved.

