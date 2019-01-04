Product successfully added to your shopping cart
Quantity
Total
There are 0 items in your cart. There is 1 item in your cart.
Total products
Total shipping  To be determined
Total
Continue shopping Proceed to checkout

Blog

All the latest product announcements, news posts, and Learn articles


The ultrasonic range detection click - Ultrasonic 2 click

Published: 04/01/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:28

The ultrasonic range detection click - Ultrasonic 2 click

We've just released an awesome ultrasonic range detection Click board™!

The Ultrasonic 2 click is an ultrasonic range detection Click board™, capable of detecting both near-field and far-field objects. It is equipped with the PGA460, a highly-integrated system-on-chip (SoC), based on SONAR principle. This SoC consists of a low-noise analog front end (AFE) with a programmable time-varying gain stage, a digital signal processor (DSP), and an integrated transducer driver. The PGA460 offers a very accurate and reliable range detection, regardless of the position of an object: the incoming echo signal is conditioned and dynamically amplified over time before it is digitized so that the optimal signal-to-noise ratio can be achieved.

For more information about the Ultrasonic 2 click, please visit our website.