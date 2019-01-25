The Temp-Log 3 click for temperature measuring is here

The Temp-Log 3 Click board™ is the new addition to our temperature sensing line of Click boards™.

It features the MCP9843 IC, an accurate temperature sensor IC with integrated EEPROM.

Besides the thermal sensor, this IC is equipped with the additional 256 bytes of EEPROM. This can be a very useful option for some applications: it allows any data to be stored within the same IC, so no additional EEPROM IC is required. The extra 256 bytes can simplify the design, reducing the number of additional components. Some of the awesome features of the thermal sensor itself include:

programmable interrupt engine

measurement range from -20°C to +125°C

accuracy up to ±1°C typically, and more

The presence of EEPROM can be utilized for many different tasks, e.g. recording of the temperature peaks, storing of the various thermal event alerts, and similar.

The Temp-Log 3 is a great choice for development of various embedded applications based on temperature measurement and data logging.

For more information about the Temp-Log 3 click, please visit our website.