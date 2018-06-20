The Summer Sale brings hot discounts your way

Summer is in full swing, the World Cup has started, and everyone is either going on holiday or dreaming of one.

That is why we want to help you to save money for those beach cocktails, and swimsuits, with a week filled with discounts in our shop. Read what we have prepared for you.

15% discount on the whole shop

Everything in the shop is 15% OFF (except a few special discounts we have prepared). Get all those development boards and compilers you have been checking out lately.

mikromedia boards are 20% OFF

Our smart development platforms are on a 20% discount during the Summer sale. This means that you can get a versatile smart display development platform.

Choose from 4 different screen sizes: 2.8'', 4.3'', 5'', 7''.

You can use it as a final product as well. For example, visit the product page for mikromedia for PIC18FJ, and find out what's on board.

25% OFF - 4G LTE click

A cellular network solution on a Click board™, carrying the LARA-R2 series modem from u- blox . Both the European and North American version of the 4G LTE click are on a 25% discount.

That means you can pocket those $30 and get yourself some cool sunglasses.

The discounts are valid until Wednesday, Jun 27th, 12:00 CET.

All discounts apply at checkout.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika